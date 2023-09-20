State of Law coalition member survives assassination attempt

Shafaq News / Two security sources reported on Wednesday the escape of a member of the State of Law coalition, led by former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, from an assassination attempt in Dhi Qar, southern Iraq.

A local source informed Shafaq News Agency that Sajid Matroud, a candidate for the State of Law coalition, survived a failed assassination attempt through an armed attack in the Al-Isslah district in the eastern part of the province.

The source suggested that this assassination attempt might be related to a tribal dispute between Al-Ramed and Al-Omar clans.