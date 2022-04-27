State of Law coalition accuses al-Halboosi of "discretion"

Shafaq News / The State of Law coalition accused, on Wednesday, Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halboosi, of discretion in choosing the members of the delegation that accompanied him to Tehran.

The head of the Bloc, Atwan al-Atwani, said in a statement that al-Halboosi's visit was unannounced and the other political parties were not aware of it.

Earlier today, al-Halboosi, arrived in Tehran.

A source told Shafaq News agency that al-Halboosi will meet, during his one-day visit, the speaker of the Parliament of Iran, the President, the Minister of foreign affairs, and the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran.

MP of Takadum movement, Yousef Faraj al-Saadawi, said that al-Halboosi had been officially invited by Iranian authorities to visit the capital and discuss files of mutual interest.