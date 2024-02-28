State of Law Coalition to announce Diyala governor candidate within hours, source

Shafaq News/ The State of Law coalition, led by former prime minister Nouri al-Maliki, is set to announce its candidate for the governor position in Diyala in the coming hours following a meeting of the Coordination Framework (CF).

CF is one of Iraq's top political coalitions for Iran-backed parties; it includes mainly all Shiite forces except for the Sadrist Movement, led by Muqtada Al-Sadr.

A political source revealed to Shafaq News Agency that the Framework held crucial meetings in the past hours with other blocs to address the formation of the local government in Diyala, where Important decisions were reached, including the need to expedite the decision to form the local government in Diyala before the legal period's end on March 5, which is 30 days after the first session of the Council.

The source highlighted an agreement to determine the State of Law bloc's candidate for the governor's position within the next 24 hours.

On Tuesday, another political source affirmed to Shafaq News that the agreement between State of Law bloc leaders, Nouri al-Maliki, and the Badr Organization's Hadi al-Ameri still stands, designating the governorship of Diyala to the State of Law coalition.

This development follows the Diyala Council's opening session on February 5, where they decided to remain open due to an inability to secure an absolute majority vote for the chairman, necessitating a second round.