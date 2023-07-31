State of Law Coalition dismisses MP Bahaa Al-Nouri

Shafaq News / The State of Law Coalition, led by Nouri Al-Maliki, announced the dismissal of Deputy Bahaa Al-Nouri following a heated altercation with traffic officers, sparking widespread debate.

In a statement issued by the parliamentary bloc of the coalition, it was said, "the decision to dismiss Deputy Al-Nouri came in light of the recent incident involving traffic police officers. Additionally, the coalition extends its profound gratitude to the honorable Minister of Interior for his protection of internal security forces' leaders and ranks, as well as his recognition of the traffic officers for their commitment to national duties and adherence to the rule of law."

Two women assaulted a major-ranked officer within the General Traffic Directorate, located in the Al-Harithiya region, after he cited them for a traffic violation. One of the women threatened the officer with the name of Deputy Bahaa Al-Nouri.

In response, the Coalition of Law State vowed to hold Al-Nouri accountable should his involvement with the two women be substantiated.