State of Law Coalition calls for uniting the “Shiite House”

Shafaq News/ The leader of the State of Law coalition, Muhammad al-Sayhoud, called for uniting the Shiite house to form a protective government and name a prime minister.

In an interview with Shafaq News Agency, Al-Sayhoud said, "The Country's public interest requires unifying the Shiite house and avoiding separation,” considering the Shiite forces are the “nucleus of the political process.” Their unity speeds up the formation of the government."

He added, "There is no choice for the Shiite forces but to unite under one title to name the prime minister and build alliances."

"We are with forming political majority if its national conditions and understandings are met with other forces of the Sunnis and Kurds.” He pointed out.

Earlier today, the head of the Al-Fateh Alliance, Hadi Al-Amiri, sent a message to those who are pushing for fighting among the Shia forces that their “wishes will not come true.”

Al-Amiri said in a speech at the Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis Cultural Center in Baghdad, "some paid money for a Shiite-Shiite fight, but this definitely will not happen as long as the religious authority and the reference Ali Al-Sistani is present."

Al-Amiri stressed, "Our fight is with the enemies and ISIS for liberating the land and achieving full national sovereignty."