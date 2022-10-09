State Administration might not wait for the Sadrist movement for so long: leading figure

Shafaq News/ The State Administration Coalition is ready to proceed with talks with the Sadrist movement but will commit to a deadline, a leading figure in the Coordination Framework said on Saturday.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, lawmaker Ahmed al-Asadi said, "the State Administration Coalition will discuss the issue of the presidency and schedule a vote for a new president."

"The leaders of the State Administration Coalition conduct periodic meetings," he said, "forming a government without the Sadrist movement is not solely dependent on the Coalition's strength. Other factors may play a role."

"All the political forces seek common ground over the government formation. Everybody seeks to forge an understanding with the Sadrist movement. However, there is a deadline for everything," he concluded.