State Administration leaders reject violence following Kirkuk unrest

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani held a key meeting on Saturday, September 9, in the wake of recent disturbances in the province of Kirkuk, a leading figure in the State Administration Coalition said.

The gathering was marked by high-level participations including President Abdul Latif Rashid and Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halboosi.

Secretary of the State Administration Coalition, Abbas Radi al-Amiri, conveyed a unified sentiment of "responsibility towards the issues of the homeland and the sanctity of Iraqi life," that prevailed throughout the deliberations.

In a straightforward condemnation of the recent events in Kirkuk, the coalition reiterated its rejection for any justification for the acts perpetrated. They urged entities at all levels to adhere to a discourse promoting national unity, in pursuit of a tranquil environment in the distinctively diverse governorate of Kirkuk.

The coalition asserted its commitment towards the uninterrupted schedule of the local elections, with a particular emphasis on transparency and fidelity in the electoral process in Kirkuk.

The coalition endorsed the parliament's initiative to establish a fact-finding committee to scrutinize the incident diligently.

The statement underscored the necessity for pragmatic administrative adjustments in Kirkuk, targeted at preserving the harmonious coexistence of its diverse demographics.