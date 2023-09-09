State Administration leaders reject violence following Kirkuk unrest

State Administration leaders reject violence following Kirkuk unrest
2023-09-09T21:33:34+00:00

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani held a key meeting on Saturday, September 9, in the wake of recent disturbances in the province of Kirkuk, a leading figure in the State Administration Coalition said.

The gathering was marked by high-level participations including President Abdul Latif Rashid and Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halboosi.

Secretary of the State Administration Coalition, Abbas Radi al-Amiri, conveyed a unified sentiment of "responsibility towards the issues of the homeland and the sanctity of Iraqi life," that prevailed throughout the deliberations.

In a straightforward condemnation of the recent events in Kirkuk, the coalition reiterated its rejection for any justification for the acts perpetrated. They urged entities at all levels to adhere to a discourse promoting national unity, in pursuit of a tranquil environment in the distinctively diverse governorate of Kirkuk.

The coalition asserted its commitment towards the uninterrupted schedule of the local elections, with a particular emphasis on transparency and fidelity in the electoral process in Kirkuk.

The coalition endorsed the parliament's initiative to establish a fact-finding committee to scrutinize the incident diligently.

The statement underscored the necessity for pragmatic administrative adjustments in Kirkuk, targeted at preserving the harmonious coexistence of its diverse demographics.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon