State Administration condemns US airstrikes, deems them a serious assault

Shafaq News / The State Administration Coalition convened an urgent meeting on Sunday, responding to Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani's call and with President Abdul Latif Rasheed in attendance, to closely monitor the unfolding developments within the country.

According to a statement issued by the coalition, it unequivocally condemned the recent American aggression targeting Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) sites on the night of February 2-3, resulting in the tragic loss of lives and injuries among both militants and civilians. "This egregious act represents a blatant assault on an integral Iraqi security institution, flagrantly violating Iraq's sovereignty and security, and disregarding established international norms and laws governing inter-state relations."

Affirming its unwavering support for the government's endeavors and the ongoing dialogue with the Global Coalition to facilitate the cessation of its presence through constructive engagement, the State Administration Coalition reaffirmed its "commitment to fostering bilateral relations between Iraq and the Global Coalition, as underscored in the recent bilateral agreement between Iraq and the US."

The coalition vehemently rejected "all forms of attacks targeting Iraqi military installations, as well as the deliberate targeting of military advisors from the Global Coalition engaged in specific advisory and training roles." Emphasizing its steadfast backing for the government, the coalition asserted its "stance against allowing any entity to embroil Iraq in the regional conflict." It highlighted the paramount importance of "prioritizing Iraq's national interest above all else," stressing the "collective responsibility to safeguard the nation's security and stability, achievements attained through the immense sacrifices of our people and armed forces in all capacities."

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported in the early hours of Saturday that its forces conducted airstrikes in Iraq and Syria, specifically targeting sites affiliated with the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force and associated armed groups.

CENTCOM disclosed that "US military forces engaged over 85 targets utilizing various aircraft, including long-range bombers deployed from the United States."

"The airstrikes utilized more than 125 precision-guided munitions, indicating the strategic nature of the targets, including command and control centers, intelligence facilities, and depots housing rockets, drones, ammunition, and logistical supplies utilized by armed factions and the IRGC."

US President Joe Biden authorized military action to strike targets in Iraq and Syria utilized by the IRGC and allied armed groups to target US forces.

Biden emphasized that "while the US is not seeking escalation in the Middle East, it remains resolute in responding to any threat against Americans."

White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby confirmed on Saturday that "the Iraqi government was duly informed prior to the airstrikes." In response, Iraqi government spokesperson Basim Al-Awadi denied any "pre-coordination between Baghdad and Washington regarding the airstrikes, which targeted security forces' locations in al-Anbar governorate, resulting in 16 casualties and 25 wounded as a consequence of this aggression."

Furthermore, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Acting Chargé d'Affaires at the US Embassy in Baghdad, David Burger, on Saturday to lodge a formal protest against the bombardment.