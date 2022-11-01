State Administration Coalition to assess the performance of all the acting governors in Iraq

Shafaq News/ The State Administration Coalition will proceed with forming a committee to assess the performance of all the acting governors in Iraq, a source revealed on Tuesday.

"Six governorates are being run by temporary governors," the source told Shafaq News Agency, "the committee will consider dismissing or confirming incumbent governors of Najaf, Babil, Dhi Qar, Kirkuk, Saladin, and al-Anbar."

Iraq's new government has decreed that all cabinet resolutions issued by its predecessor apres-October 8 should be abolished, a source revealed on Tuesday.

Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani's cabinet, according to the source, voted on reversing decisions made by former Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's cabinet during its final days.

"This includes the appointment of governors in Dhi Qar, Babil, and Saladin, as well as the head of Intelligence and National Security bodies," the source said.