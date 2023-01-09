State Administration Coalition holds a meeting without Al-Maliki

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the State Administration Coalition, from which the current Iraqi government engendered, held a meeting in the office of Muthanna al-Samarrai in Baghdad.

An informed source told Shafaq News agency; Prime Minister, Muhammad Shia'a al-Sudani, the head of the Al-Fateh Alliance, Hadi al-Amiri, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, the Minister of Justice, Khaled Shawani, and the President of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Bafel Talabani, attended the meeting, while the head of the State Coalition, Nuri Al-Maliki missed the talks.