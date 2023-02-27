Standoff between Iraq's federal police and Sadrist armed groups heightens tension in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ Tension soared in Baghdad amid a heated standoff between Iraq's federal police and armed groups from Saraya al-Salam (The Peace Companies), an armed faction loyal to the Sadrist movement, near the Turkish restaurant downtown the capital, on Monday.

"The military police unit already stationed in the restaurant withdrew to its vicinity, handing the site to the federal police," a source said.

"Upon the arrival of the federal police, groups affiliated with Saraya al-Salam flocked to the area and blocked them from entering the site, claiming that area is inside Saraya al-Salam's territory," the source said.