Spokesperson refutes reports on the assassination of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq leader

Shafaq News/ A spokesperson for the political office of the Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq movement, Mahmoud al-Rubaie, has refuted recent reports about an assassination attempt targeting the Secretary-General of the movement, Qais al-Khazali.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, al-Rubaie dismissed these reports as "baseless rumors".

Al-Rubaie emphasized that the Secretary-General of the Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq movement is currently in Baghdad and has not left the capital city to visit any other country or governorate in Iraq.

He confirmed that the reports suggesting otherwise are entirely inaccurate.

These statements come in response to media reports that alleged an assassination attempt on Qais al-Khazali while he was heading to protest camps near the Iraq-Jordanian border.