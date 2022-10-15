"Specific party" likely stole $2.5 billion from taxes revenues, Finance Minister
Date: 2022-10-15T15:52:51+0000
Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Acting Finance Minister, Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar, revealed that a $2.5 billion theft hit Rafidain Bank.
"The Prime Minister agreed to our request relieving us of our duties as the acting Ministry of Finance." Abdul-Jabbar, the current Oil Minister, said on Twitter.
He pointed out that the Finance Ministry's Investigation provides formal proof that a "specific group" stole 3.7 trillion Iraqi dinars (2.5 billion dollars) from taxes revenues of Rafidain Bank.
Rafidain Bank is the largest bank in Iraq, with 165 branches inside Iraq and branches in Cairo, Beirut, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Sana'a, Amman, and Jabal Amman.
"It (the evidence) was handed over to the competent authorities," he said.
After Abdul-Jabbar's announcement, Iraqi caretaker PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi appointed Hayam Nemat as acting finance minister.
Nemat will fill the position until a new government is formed.
Last August, Iraq's finance minister Ali Allawi submitted his resignation during the cabinet meeting session.
Allawi blames the current political stalemate, rampant corruption by the political parties and ruling elites, and the interference by foreign countries in Iraq's internal affairs as the main reasons behind his resignation.