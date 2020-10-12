Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

"Special Missions Regiment" from PMF to Kirkuk

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-10-12T11:16:43+0000
"Special Missions Regiment" from PMF to Kirkuk

Shafaq News / The formation of the Alawite Shrine of Al-Hashd Al-Shaab (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) sent today, Monday, a special-missions regiment to support the security forces in Kirkuk governorate in curbing the attacks of "ISIS" gangs.

PMF said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, "based on the directives Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, the formation of the Alawite Shrine sends the special missions regiment to Kirkuk governorate to eliminate the remnants of ISIS and dry up its sources", indicating, "the regiment forces have stationed in vital and important sites and it will start its duties in supporting the security forces and enhancing security and stability in Kirkuk governorate".

Last week had witnessed the resurgence of some ISIS cells, as the Security media Cell announced, on Tuesday that seven casualties and injuries were reported in an attack by "ISIS" in the Hawija district of Kirkuk.

The attacks by ISIS militants have been repeated in the Kirkuk, as well as in Diyala and Saladin governorates since the beginning of this year, despite the continuous operations by the Iraqi security forces in these areas.


related

An explosion hits Kirkuk city

Date: 2020-08-23 15:39:42
An explosion hits Kirkuk city

Security developments in Kirkuk and Saladin

Date: 2020-09-19 14:57:17
Security developments in Kirkuk and Saladin

Kirkuk warned of the Conspiracy of portraying criminals as victims

Date: 2020-09-02 16:21:36
Kirkuk warned of the Conspiracy of portraying criminals as victims

Arabs attempt to seize land owned by Kurds in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-08-02 13:49:39
Arabs attempt to seize land owned by Kurds in Kirkuk

An ISIS “Mufti” is arrested in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-09-09 08:19:05
An ISIS “Mufti” is arrested in Kirkuk

Kirkuk attack: four deaths and three injuries

Date: 2020-08-24 19:47:25
Kirkuk attack: four deaths and three injuries

Armed clan conflict in a village in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-09-30 13:39:37
Armed clan conflict in a village in Kirkuk

"ISIS controls 30+ villages in Kirkuk", a source reveals to Shafaq News agency

Date: 2020-09-04 17:49:52
"ISIS controls 30+ villages in Kirkuk", a source reveals to Shafaq News agency