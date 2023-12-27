Spanish Prime Minister arrives in Baghdad for official visit

Shafaq News / An Iraqi government statement released this Wednesday evening confirmed the arrival of the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, to the capital, Baghdad, marking the commencement of an official visit to Iraq.

The media office of the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, mentioned in a statement that formal reception ceremonies will take place tomorrow at the governmental palace.

Earlier today, a government source informed Shafaq News Agency that Sánchez will conduct an official visit to Baghdad in the coming hours, engaging with his Iraqi counterpart to discuss several crucial matters encompassing political, security, and economic domains.