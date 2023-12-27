Spanish Prime Minister arrives in Baghdad for official visit
Shafaq News / An Iraqi government statement released this Wednesday evening confirmed the arrival of the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, to the capital, Baghdad, marking the commencement of an official visit to Iraq.
The media office of the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, mentioned in a statement that formal reception ceremonies will take place tomorrow at the governmental palace.
Earlier today, a government source informed Shafaq News Agency that Sánchez will conduct an official visit to Baghdad in the coming hours, engaging with his Iraqi counterpart to discuss several crucial matters encompassing political, security, and economic domains.
According to the source, Sánchez will also address in Baghdad the ongoing developments affecting the world and the region due to the Gaza conflict.