Spain's PM commended the economic reforms of the Iraqi Prime Minister

Shafaq News/ The Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, commended the reforms implemented by his Iraqi counterpart, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, earlier today, Monday.

The Spanish Prime Minister's comments came during a phone call with al-Kadhimi, according to a statement by rhe latter's office.

The Prime Ministers discussed ways to bolster the ties between Spain and Kurdistan in the fields of economy, industry, culture, investment, in addition to Counter-Terrorism.

Al-Kadhimi expressed gratitude to Madrid's efforts for the facilities it provided during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For his part, Sanchez commended the administrative and economic reforms implemented by al-Kadhimi's governments via the white paper.