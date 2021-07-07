Sources to Shafaq News on Ain al-Assad attack: Damages to civilians 

Shafaq News/ A leader of the tribal mobilization in Al-Baghdadi district, west of Anbar Governorate, Qatar Al-Obaidi, said on Wednesday that five citizens were injured in the rocket attack on the Ain Al-Assad airbase.

Al-Obaidi told Shafaq News Agency, “Three missiles veered off their course and landed in the residential compound near the base. Five citizens were injured in the attack. Some injuries are serious. In addition, many homes being heavily damaged.”

An official security source in al-Anbar Operations Command confirmed that the Coalition forces “carried out an intensive aerial reconnaissance in the sky of the Ain Al-Assad Airbase and the surrounding areas,” noting, “the army forces closed the entrances to the city of Al-Baghdadi and implemented a security curfew.”

“The rocket attack that targeted the Ain al-Assad base received an immediate response by the Global Coalition forces inside the base. Afterward, they launched an intensive aerial reconnaissance in the sky of the base and its surroundings to track the perpetrators.”

A source revealed, “the investigations indicated that a large cargo vehicle, under cover of cargo of flour, entered the residential area in al-Moasasa neighborhood, from which the rockets targeting the base were launched.”

“The security forces are still conducting investigations to this breach and identify the failure,” the source said.

For his part, the official spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major General Yahya Rasoul, issued a statement on the Ain Al-Assad and Erbil attacks.

Rasoul said, “Once again, the enemies of Iraq are intrusive and targeting the country’s security and sovereignty, and the safety of citizens in a new terrorist attack on Erbil Airport and Ain al-Assad camp affiliated with the Iraqi Ministry of Defense, which represents a flagrant violation of all laws, and an assault on the prestige of the state and its international obligations.”

“while the Iraqi government condemns and denounces this attack, it affirms the prosecution of violators of the law and the imposition of security in preparation for organizing fair and just elections.”

He added, “Changing the reality of our country towards reform and prosperity at various levels security, political, economic, and social is the result of the solidarity of our people and the cohesion of our national forces.”

“The options for peace and war are an exclusive right of the state because it is a responsibility before God, the people and history, and not the jurisprudence of groups, individuals, or specific trends,” he continued, “The government refuses to use Iraqi lands and the security of its citizens as an arena for reactions, which requires Self-restraint and respect for the outcomes of the strategic dialogue.”

A faction known as the “Revenge for al-Muhandis Brigade” issued a statement claiming the missile attack on the Ain al-Assad base.

The faction said in a statement today, “our fighters were able to target the Ain al-Assad base, which is occupied by the American occupation in al-Anbar Governorate, with 30 Grad rockets at exactly 12:33, and the targets were hit with high accuracy. Therefore, we renew our call for the brutal occupation, leave our country, or we will force you.”