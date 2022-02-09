Source reveals to Shafaq News the identity of the Maysan victim

Shafaq News / A security source revealed the identity of the person who fell victim in the attack launched by armed men in Maysan today.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the victim was Karrar Abu Ragheef, a fighter in Saraya al-Salam (Peace brigades) affiliated to the Sadrist movement headed by Muqtada al-Sadr.

The victim is the nephew of the leader in the Brigades, Adeel Abu Ragheef, according to the source.

Earlier today, a security source told Shafaq News agency that armed men opened fire on a citizen in Maysan, killing him on the spot.