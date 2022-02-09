Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Source reveals to Shafaq News the identity of the Maysan victim

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-09T18:46:38+0000
Source reveals to Shafaq News the identity of the Maysan victim

Shafaq News / A security source revealed the identity of the person who fell victim in the attack launched by armed men in Maysan today.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the victim was Karrar Abu Ragheef, a fighter in Saraya al-Salam (Peace brigades) affiliated to the Sadrist movement headed by Muqtada al-Sadr.

The victim is the nephew of the leader in the Brigades, Adeel Abu Ragheef, according to the source.

Earlier today, a security source told Shafaq News agency that armed men opened fire on a citizen in Maysan, killing him on the spot.

related

Demonstrators in four governorates demand revealing the killers of Ali Jaseb's father

Date: 2021-03-11 13:59:13
Demonstrators in four governorates demand revealing the killers of Ali Jaseb's father

Violent skirmishes erupt between tribes in Maysan

Date: 2022-01-23 20:47:53
Violent skirmishes erupt between tribes in Maysan

The arrest of the perpetrator of the massacre in Maysan, and the imprisonment of officers and associates

Date: 2020-08-24 14:20:09
The arrest of the perpetrator of the massacre in Maysan, and the imprisonment of officers and associates

The Sadrist Movement suspends the work of Saraya Al-Salam in two governorates

Date: 2021-10-13 20:10:44
The Sadrist Movement suspends the work of Saraya Al-Salam in two governorates

Security forces in Maysan arrest an Oil smuggler

Date: 2021-05-26 13:57:41
Security forces in Maysan arrest an Oil smuggler

Authorities apprehend two persons involved in killing the father of the forcibly disappeared lawyer Ali al-Hiliji

Date: 2021-07-24 08:59:02
Authorities apprehend two persons involved in killing the father of the forcibly disappeared lawyer Ali al-Hiliji

Maysan might face harsh pandemic days, an official warns

Date: 2021-02-12 11:15:02
Maysan might face harsh pandemic days, an official warns

Supreme Judicial Council calls for purging Maysan's security authorities in the aftermath of Judge assassination

Date: 2022-02-06 07:17:28
Supreme Judicial Council calls for purging Maysan's security authorities in the aftermath of Judge assassination