Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Source reveals the reason behind Weatherfor's "withdrawal" from Dhi Qar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-20T11:13:18+0000
Source reveals the reason behind Weatherfor's "withdrawal" from Dhi Qar

Shafaq News / A reliable security source in the Dhi Qar oil company, revealed the reason behind Weatherford company's "withdrawal" from the oil field it was operating in.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the company did not officially withdraw from the oil field, even following yesterday's events during which an engineer working in the Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC) was killed.

The company suspended its work for a few days only, and will resume it after the protest wave in the vicinity of the oil field calms down.

Yesterday, an engineer was reportedly killed in an armed attack on the headquarters of the South Drilling Company.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the victim, an engineer in his fifties, works at a gas pipeline construction site in the northwest of Nasiriyah, Dhi Qar's capital city.

"A security force cordoned the site and transferred the body of the victim to the forensic medicine department. Another force pursued and arrested the perpetrator," the source said, "the motives of the crime are unknown."

related

Demonstrators assisted in exposing a major corruption operation in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-10-23 12:18:56
Demonstrators assisted in exposing a major corruption operation in Dhi Qar

An Iraqi civic activist's home targeted in Dhi Qar

Date: 2020-09-25 17:39:43
An Iraqi civic activist's home targeted in Dhi Qar

The Integrity Commission summons the deputy governor of Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-04-26 05:44:05
The Integrity Commission summons the deputy governor of Dhi Qar

Dhi Qar Criminal Court issues a ruling in child abuse case

Date: 2021-06-08 11:00:13
Dhi Qar Criminal Court issues a ruling in child abuse case

Dhi Qar protests updates: 73 demonstrators and security personnel injured in Nasiriyah

Date: 2021-02-26 15:14:27
Dhi Qar protests updates: 73 demonstrators and security personnel injured in Nasiriyah

Two arrested for carrying out an armed attack in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-08-03 19:25:27
Two arrested for carrying out an armed attack in Dhi Qar

Six security members injured in clashes with protestors in Dhi Qar

Date: 2022-02-14 16:16:14
Six security members injured in clashes with protestors in Dhi Qar

Former governor of Dhi Qar arrested on corruption charges

Date: 2021-07-27 17:50:48
Former governor of Dhi Qar arrested on corruption charges