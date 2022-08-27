Source close to al-Hannana refutes rumors on al-Sadr's intention to make compromises

Shafaq News/ A source close to al-Hannana, the headquarters of Muqtada al-Sadr in Najaf, said that the powerful Shiite cleric is tenacious about dissolving the parliament and holding an early election despite a torrent of initiatives and invitations.

"All the initiatives and dialogue invitations have failed to dissuade al-Sadr," the source said, "the Sadrist leader is not engaged in any talks, neither direct nor indirect. His vision is clear. The rumors about an agreement under certain conditions with the Coordination Framework are unfounded. We did not receive any demands or conditions from anyone."

"Some parties are now convinced that there is no way out unless the parliament is dissolved and a new non-consensus government is formed," the source added.

A leading figure in al-Hekmah movement, Raheem al-Abboudi, said that Ammar al-Hakim has sent a "brotherly message" to his "fellow member of the largest component" during a symposium on combating violence against women.

Al-Abboudi said that al-Hakim urged al-Sadr to accept his invitation for dialogue in order to mend fences and address the heightened tension and deep division.