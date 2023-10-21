Source: Iraqi delegation will withdraw from Cairo Peace Conference If Israel participates

Shafaq News/ An Iraqi government source revealed on Saturday that the Iraqi delegation, led by Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani, would immediately withdraw from the Cairo Peace Conference if any representative of Israel is present.

The source revealed that Prime Minister Al-Sudani received assurance from the Egyptian side that there would be no Israeli representation at the conference before confirming Iraq's participation.

Al-Sudani arrived in Cairo to attend the conference, invited by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. The presence of an Israeli delegation has sparked controversy, leading Tunisia and Algeria to boycott the summit, according to reports from Tunisian Radio Mosaique and Algerian newspaper Al-Shorouk.