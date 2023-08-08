Source: Al-Maliki is in good health condition, not having cancer

Shafaq News / A source close to the leader of the State of Law Coalition denied, on Tuesday, rumors regarding Nouri Al-Maliki's alleged cancer diagnosis.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the reports about al-Maliki being afflicted with malignant disease (cancer) are false.

The source affirmed that al-Maliki is in good health and continues to conduct political activities. Today, "he had a meeting with one of the ambassadors in Iraq."

This response comes after rumors circulated on social media platforms and websites about his supposed cancer diagnosis and inability to engage in political activities.