Source: Al-Kadhimi may be the Framework's candidate for prime minister

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, an informed source in the Shiite Coordination Framework, revealed that efforts were being sought to resolve the current political crisis.

"The understandings with the influential parties have reached advanced stages. Therefore, it may lead to forming the government before the end of the thirty-day deadline set by the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr." The Source told Shafaq News Agency.

Concerning unifying the "Shiite House," the Source indicated that "the Framework's efforts continue, but so far nothing had been reached," revealing that many independent representatives joined the Framework and other forces from the Al-Siyada Alliance.

The Source said, "There is an effort to hold a parliamentary session with a full quorum to nominate the next Iraqi president in the next two weeks."

On the government, the Source said, "The Framework is examining several options to end this crisis… we may nominate the current Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, for prime minister if he pledged to secure a service government program that achieves the aspirations of the people away from partisan and factional interests."

Since the Iraqi Parliament held its first session on the ninth of last January, the situation became more complicated between the Framework insisting on having the "Shiite" largest Bloc because the prime minister is entitled to the Shiites, and the leader of the Sadrist movement Muqtada al-Sadr, who refuses to engage in an alliance with the Framework forces and adheres to excluding the leader of the State of Law coalition Nuri al-Maliki from any alliance.

On the other hand, the dispute between the two Kurdish poles continues; the Kurdistan Democratic Party says the position of the President of the Republic is a "Kurdish entitlement, and not for a specific party." At the same time, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan asserts that this position is its right.

The scene became more critical after al-Sadr announced his withdrawal from negotiations to form the next government and choose the next prime minister giving this task to the Framework to solve in 40 days but the Framework "failed."

The Sadrist Movement leader then called for independent deputies to form the next Iraqi government within 15 days, but they also failed.

This situation created differences of opinions among the independent representatives over the initiatives of the Shiite rivals, the Sadrist movement, and the Coordination Framework.

The political scene awaits now the initiative from the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Massoud Barzani.