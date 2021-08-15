Report

Some political parties are seeking to postpone the elections, Al-Fatah reveals

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-15T16:06:16+0000
Some political parties are seeking to postpone the elections, Al-Fatah reveals

Shafaq News/ Al-Fatah Alliance, led by Hadi Al-Amiri, revealed today that some political parties are seeking to postpone the early parliamentary elections.

The leader in the coalition, Mueen Al-Kadhimi, told Shafaq News Agency, "There are parties that seek and are working to postpone the early parliamentary elections, until April 2022, although there are no reasons for this postponement."

He added, "the Electoral Commission has completed all preparations for the early elections", noting, "the remaining two months until the date of the early elections, are sufficient for the political blocs to complete preparations for the electoral competition."

"Some of the political parties that withdrew from the early parliamentary elections are not influential, and they knew they will lose."

Early elections are scheduled to be held on October 10.

