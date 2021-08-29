Some law drafts will be postponed until the next parliamentary session, MP says

Shafaq News/ The head of the Parliamentary Culture and Media Committee, Sami'a al-Ghallab, said that some laws, which she described as "explosive", will be postponed until the next parliamentary session.

Al-Ghallab told Shafaq News Agency, "There are many files that we are working on under the dome of Parliament, before the parliament is dissolved, and they are ready to be voted on, including the Iraqi National Day, the Law of the Ministry of Culture, and other laws that are waiting to be put on the parliament's agenda."

"We demanded including these and other laws, but there are more important service projects, and this is what caused the delay in voting."

Al-Ghallab added, "there are laws such as child custody, information crimes, and several other (explosive) laws, and we cannot include them now on the parliament's agenda, especially amid the current conditions and the upcoming elections, so I think they will be postponed until the next parliamentary session."

The council of Representatives was scheduled to hold its session today, but it postponed it due to lack of a quorum.

Last Wednesday, MP of the Sairoon Parliamentary Bloc, Abbas Aliwi, said that Parliament will resume its regular sessions next September.

Aliwi told Shafaq News Agency, "The legislative recess for the Council of Representatives ends on September 3," noting, "the new legislative term will start on the next day, September 4, and sessions will begin to resume next week."

He added that many important laws are awaiting the resumption of the sessions to be read and voted on.