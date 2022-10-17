Some independent MPs will join al-Sudani's cabinet, Khashan says

Shafaq News/ A chorus of independent lawmakers are considering joining Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani's cabinet, fellow independent lawmaker Bassem Khashan said on Monday.

Independent lawmakers, according to a source familiar with the matter, will have a share of two seats in the cabinet expected to see the light next week.

"Some lawmakers want to be a part of the cabinet, while others prefer to supervise the cabinet's work from the opposition end of the spectrum," Khashan told Shafaq News Agency.

"Some independent parliamentarians have already get off with talks with al-Sudani," he added, "I hope the formation process takes place within the defined and customized frames."