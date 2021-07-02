Some demonstrators withdraw in Khanaqin; others decide to stay in streets

Shafaq News/ Civil rights activists in Khanaqin district, northeast of Diyala, revealed on Friday, that the demonstrators are now divided into groups amid fears of being exploited for political purposes.

One of the activists and organizers of the Khanaqin demonstrations told Shafaq News Agency, "The demonstrators are now divided into two parts, the first is demanding to address the electricity and water crisis, as it was agreed with the district administration to address the power problem within 10 days by providing 24 hours per day supply with electricity through the available national system and private generators.”

These demonstrators which are the largest part; withdrew as a result of this agreement.

The activist added, "There are other groups that adopt the leadership of the demonstrations and are still present in the street, calling for the dismissal of the mayor of Khanaqin, Delir Hassan, and officials.

The activist warned against exploiting the popular demonstrations for "political purposes away from the demands and rights of the people of Khanaqin," noting that "the electricity and water crises are not only the fault of the administration and departments of Khanaqin."

It’s noteworthy that demonstrators in Khanaqin, during the past 72 hours, cut off the Mundhiriya-Khanaqin International Road, closed the buildings of the District Commissioner and the Electrical Maintenance Division, and threatened massive demonstrations next Sunday, in Khanaqin, protesting against the electricity and water crisis and the lack of other services.