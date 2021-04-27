Some areas in Diyala have been devoid of security presence for 13 years, Governor says

Shafaq News / The Governor of Diyala, Muthanna Al-Tamimi, revealed today that there are areas in al-Waqf Basin, have been devoid of security presence for 13 years.

Al-Tamimi said in a press conference that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and the Ministry of the Interior developed a concise plan to clear the basin, open roads, and connect them to abandoned roads that were previously pathways for terrorist groups.

Al-Tamimi indicated, "there are areas extending between Abu Saida and al-Abbara that have not witnessed any operations or hosted security forces for more than 13 years," denying that the Rapid Response Forces leave the areas of al-Waqf basin, as they stay in the area to protect security and stability.

A military commander in the Rapid Response Forces revealed to Shafaq News agency that the plan to clear the al-Waqf basin includes opening deserted roads, connecting them to the secure road grid, and redistributing security units in coordination with the Diyala Police Command.

The military commander, who preferred to remain anonymous, added, "al-Waqf plans include returning all displaced families, installing monitoring security points, and reinforcing military units to prevent any terrorist attacks or incidents targeting civilians and security services."

A government official in Diyala announced the deployment of rapid reaction forces coming from Baghdad, on the outskirts of Al-Abbara sub-district, to deal with the recent bloody attacks that occurred.

This plan has been adopted in Abu Saida sub-district before, and showed positive results in reducing terrorist incidents and clan conflicts.