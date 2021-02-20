Some Political blocs are pushing towards the single district electoral law, MP says

Shafaq News / MP of Al-Hikma (Wisdom) Parliamentary Bloc, Ali Al-Badiri, said on Saturday that some political blocs are attempting to reinstate the single district electoral law.

Al-Budairi told Shafaq News Agency, "Some political blocs opposing the multi-district electoral system are trying to amend the system and reinstate the single electoral district in each governorate."

He added, "on the other side, there are political blocs that support the multi-district system. Those blocs insist on holding the elections according to what the Parliament voted for."