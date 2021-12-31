"Solid" Intelligence warns of targeting the U.S. embassy in Baghdad 

Shafaq News/ Intelligence sources warned of targeting the U.S. embassy in Baghdad on the anniversary of the assassination of the Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani and the deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Authority, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis.

The sources told Shafaq News Agency that the security commanders received "solid" intelligence that "outlaw elements attempted to attack the U.S. embassy at the same time as the American strike that targeted Soleimani and Al-Muhandis on December 3."

"It is possible that the targeting was from the Palestine Street or Al-Shula area."

Soleimani, head of an elite overseas unit of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, was killed along with Iraqi leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis on January 3, 2020, in a U.S. drone strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport.

Washington had accused Soleimani of masterminding attacks by Iranian-aligned "militias" on U.S. forces in the region. His killing took U.S.-Iranian hostilities into uncharted waters and stoked concern about a major conflagration.