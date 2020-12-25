Shafaq News / The leader of Iraq’ Badr Organization, Hadi Al-Amiri, said, on Friday, that the commander of the Iranian Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani, “sacrificed himself” for liberating Iraq from ISIS.

"Commander Soleimani put himself in grave danger and martyred for us (Iraq)."

"If the enemy frightens us with martyrdom, then with martyrdom will defeat the enemy," he added.

Soleimani, 62, killed by the US forces in Iraq, was Iran’s pre-eminent military leader - head of the Revolutionary Guards’ overseas Quds Force and the architect of Iran’s spreading influence in the Middle East.

Al-Amiri’s attended a peace between Bani Tamim and Qaraghol tribes (Ashaeir) in Saladin governorate, in the presence of officials of the Governorate and joint security leaders from the ministries of defense, interior and the Popular Mobilization Forces.

The deal took place after five years of conflict due to members of Qaraghol affiliated with ISIS have killed members of Bani Tamim.

It is noteworthy that ISIS kidnapped and killed hundreds members of Iraqi tribes in different governorates including Diyala and Al-Anbar.