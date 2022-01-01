Report

Soleimani's assassination anniversary: Demonstrations start, Security Forces blocks roads in Baghdad 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-01T08:12:01+0000
Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the security forces blocked main streets in Baghdad in conjunction with the demonstration on the second anniversary of the assassination of the Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani and the deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Authority, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency; That the blocked roads included the intersection of Baghdad University towards Freedom Square, Mussafah towards the Two Storey Bridge, and alleys in the Al-Karrada area.

Yesterday, Intelligence sources warned of targeting the U.S. embassy in Baghdad on the anniversary of the assassination of the Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani and the deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Authority, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis.

The sources told Shafaq News Agency that the security commanders received "solid" intelligence that "outlaw elements attempted to attack the U.S. embassy at the same time as the American strike that targeted Soleimani and Al-Muhandis on December 3."

"It is possible that the targeting was from the Palestine Street or Al-Shula area."

Soleimani, head of an elite overseas unit of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, was killed along with Iraqi leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis on January 3, 2020, in a U.S. drone strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport.

Washington had accused Soleimani of masterminding attacks by Iranian-aligned "militias" on U.S. forces in the region. His killing took U.S.-Iranian hostilities into uncharted waters and stoked concern about a major conflagration.

