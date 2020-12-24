Soleimani’ portrait is circulating in Baghdad

Shafaq News / pictures of the Iranian military commander General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, Deputy head of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces, are seen in many streets and squares in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

Portraits and pictures of Soleimani, Al-Muhandis, the Hezbollah leader Imad Mughniyeh are hold up in Baghdad at the first anniversary of their assassination.

Soleimani, 62, killed on 2018 by the US forces in Iraq, was Iran’s pre-eminent military leader - head of the Revolutionary Guards’ overseas Quds Force and the architect of Iran’s spreading influence in the Middle East.

The deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Authority, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis was killed in the same attack.

Hezbollah leader Imad Mughniyeh, the United States’ most wanted list for attacks on Israeli and Western targets, has been killed by a bomb attack in Damascus in 2008.

The attack took Washington and its allies into uncharted territory in their confrontation with Iran and its proxy militias across the region.