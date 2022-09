Shafaq News / An Iraqi soldier was killed and several others were injured in clashes with ISIS terrorists east of Diyala, a security source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that an army force stormed an ISIS hideout on the outskirts of Qara Tappa district, killing three terrorists.

A terrorist who remained hidden inside the hideout clashed with the force, killed a soldier and wounded others, according to the source.