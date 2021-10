Soldier killed in an ISIS attacks in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-06T18:19:45+0000

Shafaq News/ A soldier was killed, and another was injured in an ISIS attacks at the outskirts of al-Azim sub-district, north of Diyala. A source told Shafaq News Agency that a group of ISIS militants attacked with rifles security sites of the fourth brigade of the Iraqi army's first division in al-Safra area, 25 kilometers, northeast of al-Azim sub-district. A soldier was reportedly killed and another was wounded, the source said as clashes continue until the moment.

