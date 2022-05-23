Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Soldier injured in a second ISIS attack in Saladin

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-23T14:18:45+0000
Soldier injured in a second ISIS attack in Saladin

Shafaq News/ A group of ISIS militants attacked a site of the Iraqi army in the vicinity of the Tuz Khurmato district, eastern Saladin, a security source revealed on Monday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the terrorists exploited a sandstorm to attack a site of the Iraqi army in the Bastamli village, northwestern Tuz Khurmato.

"A soldier was injured in the attack," the source added, "the army forces engaged with the attacking group and managed to fend them off."

Earlier today, a fighter of the Tribal Mobilization was injured in a similar attack in the Toloul al-Baj, east of Saladin, as reported by the sub-district's commissioner Hatem al-Shammari.

related

ISIS kills a PMF member and wound others in Saladin

Date: 2021-07-31 09:40:11
ISIS kills a PMF member and wound others in Saladin

Routine deprives 80% of affected Saladin citizens of compensations

Date: 2021-02-09 15:36:45
Routine deprives 80% of affected Saladin citizens of compensations

Three Iraqi soldiers wounded in an explosion in Saladin

Date: 2020-09-01 05:14:27
Three Iraqi soldiers wounded in an explosion in Saladin

Head of the Saladin OC survives an assassination attempt

Date: 2022-03-10 17:15:04
Head of the Saladin OC survives an assassination attempt

Two PMF members injured in an explosion in Saladin

Date: 2020-11-27 15:50:31
Two PMF members injured in an explosion in Saladin

Destroyed in 2015, Government promises to rebuild a vital bridge keeps five administrative units hanging

Date: 2022-01-20 13:34:24
Destroyed in 2015, Government promises to rebuild a vital bridge keeps five administrative units hanging

Coalition base struck by two rockets in Saladin

Date: 2021-04-04 11:14:44
Coalition base struck by two rockets in Saladin

Saladin: power shortages are a reminder of ancient times

Date: 2021-05-16 11:10:40
Saladin: power shortages are a reminder of ancient times