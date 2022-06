Shafaq News / An Iraqi soldier was wounded in an ISIS attack that targeted a security point, on the outskirts of Jalawla district, Diyala.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the soldiers clashed with the terrorists and repelled their attack.

Jalawla district has become a haven for ISIS groups that have been sheltered there since the withdrawal of the Peshmerga forces from the territory in the aftermath of the 2017 independence referendum.