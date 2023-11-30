Smartphone shipments in Middle East grow 21% in Q3 2023, Iraq leads growth in demand

Shafaq News/ Smartphone shipments in the Middle East grew 21% in the third quarter of 2023, according to a study by research firm Counterpoint Research.

Shipments in the region reached nearly 12 million units in the three months ending September, driven largely by stable domestic demand.

Iraq led the growth in the region, with shipments up 57% year-on-year, driven by demand for phones priced below $150 and an increase in activity related to the trade-in market.

Saudi Arabia also recorded annual growth of 46%, as the popularity of low-cost devices increased. The United Arab Emirates saw a 2% increase, driven by an influx of foreign residents and tourists. Shipments in Kuwait and Qatar fell by 4% and 2%, respectively, amid weak consumer demand.