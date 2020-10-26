"Skirmishes" between demonstrators and security forces in Baghdad

Shafaq News / A security source said on Monday that "skirmishes" broke out between demonstrators and security forces near Tahrir Square in the center of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

The source revealed to Shafaq News agency, "the skirmishes have renewed this afternoon at Al-Jumhuriya Bridge, which connects Tahrir Square to the Green Zone in the center of the capital, Baghdad".

The source explained, "the confrontations are still ongoing at Al-Rasheed Street, which leads to Al-Sinak Bridge, near the Turkish restaurant at Tahrir Square".

The source added, "demonstrators blocked Abu Nawas Street in central Baghdad after the government instructed opening the street and the surrounding roads".

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi praised the peaceful demonstrators, noting the presence of "some" trespassers on the security forces.

Yesterday, demonstrators stormed the streets of Baghdad and other governorates on the first anniversary of October 25. Some of these demonstrations involved violence and altercations with the security forces.

The security services in Baghdad also tightened their procedures at the western and eastern entrances to the capital in conjunction with the first anniversary of the October 25 demonstrations.

Major-General Yahya Rasul, spokesman for the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, called on the demonstrators not to demonstrate outside Tahrir Square in Baghdad.

Rasoul added in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, "We also call on them to cooperate with the security services, report any negative or suspicious acts and prevent some of the protesters from attacking the security forces who are there to protect them, as they are the people of their country".

"The security services have strict instructions to take the necessary legal measures against anyone who tries to encroach on public and private property or attacks the security services and protesters", he continued.