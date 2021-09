Shafaq News/ The Command of the Advanced Headquarters for Joint Operations in Kirkuk announced that six terrorists were killed near al-Rashad district, south of the governorate.

Operations Commander Lieutenant-General Ali Al-Fariji said in a statement that during a security operation, security forces were pursuing ISIS terrorists before they clashed with them, indicating that six terrorists were killed, three were wounded, and weapons of various kinds were seized.

Al-Fraiji confirmed that the terrorists are part of those involved in attacking the Federal Police yesterday and a few days ago.