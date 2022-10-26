Report

Six terrorists, including ISIS commander, captured in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Federal Intelligence Agency on Wednesday said it had apprehended six persons with links to the Islamic State extremist group in separate operations in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

Among the arrestees, there is a senior commander of the "Kata'ib of Tawheed and Jihad", a military group affiliated with the terrorist organization.

The senior terrorist, according to a statement by the agency, confessed to participating in mortar attacks against sites of the Iraqi security forces and a car-bomb attack against Iraqi military vehicles.

"Legal action was taken against the arrestees, and they were referred to the Judicial authorities for trial," the statement said.

