Shafaq News/ The Iraqi security forces arrested six terrorists in two separate operations in al-Anbar governorate.

Al-Anbar operations commander, Naser al-Ghannam, said in a statement earlier today, Tuesday, that the security forces apprehended two "dangerous" terrorists in cooperation with al-Anbar intelligence.

Al-Ghannam added that a second operation carried out by the 10th division in cooperation with the Counter-Terrorism-Services resulted in arresting four other terrorists.