Six terrorists arrested in several governorates including Erbil

Date: 2022-03-01T12:24:53+0000
Shafaq News / The spokesman for the Commander in Chief of the armed forces, Maj. Gen Yahya Rasool, announced arresting ISIS terrorists in several governorates, including Erbil.

Rasool said in a statement that the Counter-Terrorism service carried out successful missions that started in Baghdad and were concluded in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

He revealed that two terrorists were caught in Baghdad, in addition to another one in al-Anbar.

Also, two terrorists were arrested in Nineveh in Saladin, according to the statement.

In coordination with the counter-terrorism directorate in Erbil, the service caught a terrorist in the capital of the Kurdistan region, Rasool pointed out.

