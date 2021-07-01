Six terrorists arrested in Kirkuk today

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces dismantled a terrorist network in Kirkuk and arrested its members earlier today, Thursday.
According to the Security Media Cell (SMC), a force from the “Agency for Intelligence and Federal Investigations” arrested six terrorists who formed a network affiliated with the terrorist organization of ISIS.
The terrorists had served in the logistic support of ISIS, including food supplies. They also participated in several terrorist operations, according to SMC.
“legal proceedings were begun, and the arrestees were handed over to the judiciary.”