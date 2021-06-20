Report

Six terrorists arrested in Diyala and al-Anbar

Iraq News

2021-06-20
Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces apprehended six ISIS terrorists in the governorates of Diyala and al-Anbar today, Sunday.

In a statement issued this morning, the "Agency for Intelligence and Federal investigations" said that it arrested five persons wanted by the Judiciary pursuant to Article 4/Terrorism for their affiliation to the terrorist organization of ISIS.

The statement said that the arrestees operated in the so-called "Diyala sector" of the terrorist organization.

In the same context, the Military Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense said that al-Anbar Operations Command's Intelligence located a terrorist wanted for charges related to terrorism in accordance with the provisions of Article 4.

"Consequently, the Military Intelligence detachments in the 10th Division, in cooperation with the Reconnaissance Platoons of the 39th Infantry Brigade and a force from the 11th Brigade of the Federal Police, caught the terrorist in an ambush at al-Bu aitha Bridge checkpoint in al-Anbar."

The arrestees, according to the statements, were handed to the relevant authorities to resume the inquiries and legal proceedings against them.

