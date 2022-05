Shafaq News/ A security source revealed that the bomb attack that targeted a force from the Counter-Terrorism-Service in Diyala killed a soldier and injured six others.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the attack took place in the Imam Weis village in the sub-district of Mandali.

"The explosion killed a soldier named Ali Hussein Ghafel, and injured Ali Matar Dawoud, Nohad Lafte Hamze, Sajjad Saad Lazem, Ahmed Mohammed Ali, Mohammed Karim Inad, and Rasoul Ahmed Abbas," the source added.