Six rockets land near a Turkish base in Nineveh 

2022-04-03
Six rockets land near a Turkish base in Nineveh 

Shafaq News/ Six rockets reportedly landed near Turkey's Zlikan base in the sub-district of Bashiqa, northeast to Nineveh's capital city, Mosul, on Sunday.

A source revealed that two rockets landed in the vicinity of the headquarters of the 112 Peshmerga brigade, near the base.

The source said that the rockets were launched from a site near the Talkif district. 

Less than an hour later, four rockets reportedly fired from the left side of Mosul landed in a field near the base.

"The attacks did not cause casualties or material damages," the source said.

