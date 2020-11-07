Report

Six oil smugglers arrested in Babel

Date: 2020-11-07T11:15:40+0000
Six oil smugglers arrested in Babel

Shafaq News / The intelligence department of the Iraqi Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday arresting six suspects for breaching an oil pipeline and smuggling oil in Babel Governorate.

The agency said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, "based on intelligence information, the detachments of the Intelligence department, represented by the Energy Police Intelligence Department, managed to seize a breach on an oil pipeline and its derivatives in Babel Governorate, Quirish village, after a raid on a site containing oil tanks."

"Six suspects were arrested at the scene while they were carrying out the smuggling operation and in possession of equipment used for digging and breaching." the statement said.

