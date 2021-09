Shafaq News/ A security source reported that six people were wounded in clashes between the al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF) and the police in Karbala.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that clashes erupted between a PMF force and the local police in Al-Haboubi market in Karbala city.

Preliminary information indicates that six policemen were wounded, according to the source.

No further details were disclosed.