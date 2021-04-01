Six "dangerous" drug dealers arrested in Maysan

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-01T07:59:56+0000

Shafaq News / The Maysan police command announced today arresting six dangerous drug dealers. In a statement, the command said that the Anti-Narcotic Police Department's detachments, with the participation of the Maysan Tactical Regiment, managed to arrest six criminals in the governorate. The statement indicated that the police raided the dealers' homes, and clashed with them before arresting them and seizing narcotic substances, weapons, and different equipment.

